Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. 1,041,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sysco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

