Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

