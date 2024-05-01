TD Cowen Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $38.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

