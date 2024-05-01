Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of TISI opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Team has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Team

Institutional Trading of Team

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 12,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,284.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,542,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,950,805.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

