Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

