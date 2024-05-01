Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.