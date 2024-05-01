TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $13.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TIXT stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $898.44 million, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

