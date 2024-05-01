Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77, Briefing.com reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.6 %

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.24. The stock had a trading volume of 412,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,366. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

