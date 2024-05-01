Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Down 2.5%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.93 and last traded at $58.08. Approximately 272,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 739,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Get Terex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Terex’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after buying an additional 733,690 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at $36,672,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Terex by 94.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Terex by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.