Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases Dividend to $2.20 Per Share

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ternium to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

TX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Ternium has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

