Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Oder Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 3.9% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $181.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,340,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,616,172. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $206.29. The company has a market cap of $579.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.