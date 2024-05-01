Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $179.41 and last traded at $180.15. Approximately 35,024,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 104,477,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $574.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

