TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.34 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

