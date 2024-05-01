The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Update

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 565,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.06 million. Research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

