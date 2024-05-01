The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $246.48. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.