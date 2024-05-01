The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Trimmed by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $427.36. 516,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $433.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.04 and its 200-day moving average is $372.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

