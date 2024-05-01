The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $96.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

