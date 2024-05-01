The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 622,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $174,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

