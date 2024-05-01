The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 1.9%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 30,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 89,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The RMR Group by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

