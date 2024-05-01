The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Shyft Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 548,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 270,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

