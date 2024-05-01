The Western Union Company Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WU. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

