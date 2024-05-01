Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$182.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$210.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE TRI opened at C$207.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$159.25 and a one year high of C$217.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$211.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$197.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

