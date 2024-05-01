ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 420,366 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ThredUp by 2,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

