Thryv (THRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Thryv has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of THRY stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $818.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Thryv has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

Insider Activity at Thryv

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thryv

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.