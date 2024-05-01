Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDW. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 6.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $101.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.