Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $283.06 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $15.82 billion and approximately $283.06 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00008130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,032.45 or 1.00089450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012788 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,987,178 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,973,018.53901 with 3,472,908,308.6790943 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.05532167 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $256,175,133.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

