Topaz Energy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.03 and a 12 month high of C$23.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2575141 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. Company insiders own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

