Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $227.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $307.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

