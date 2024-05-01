Traders Purchase Large Volume of iQIYI Put Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 16,714 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,490 put options.
iQIYI Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,492,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,869. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iQIYI
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.