Traders Purchase Large Volume of iQIYI Put Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 16,714 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,490 put options.

iQIYI Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,492,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,869. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,853,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after buying an additional 6,324,876 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $19,434,000. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,681 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

