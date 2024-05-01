Traeger (COOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Traeger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Traeger stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

