Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.400-10.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.40-10.50 EPS.

NYSE TT traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.52. The stock had a trading volume of 204,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,253. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.25.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

