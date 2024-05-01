TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $22.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,951. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -155.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 15,512 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,403,060.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,971 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

