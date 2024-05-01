Trexcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.05 Million (TREX)

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Trexcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $87.05 million and approximately $53.95 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Trexcoin

Trexcoin launched on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin XT (BTCXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate BTCXT through the process of mining. Bitcoin XT has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin XT is 0.00919925 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $7.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

