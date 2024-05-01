TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. TriMas updated its FY24 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

TriMas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. 63,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,956. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

About TriMas

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

