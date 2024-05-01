TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. TriMas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 140,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on TriMas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.