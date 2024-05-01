TrueFi (TRU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.24 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $108.24 million and $10.06 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,173,889 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,119,168,833.8796773 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10039174 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,313,276.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

