Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,476,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

