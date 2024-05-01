UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

UDR stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

