Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,497.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 143,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

