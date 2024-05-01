UMB Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.59%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,268,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

