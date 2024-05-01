Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.83. The company had a trading volume of 594,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

