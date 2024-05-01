UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 0.8%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $490.57 and last traded at $491.20. 422,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,457,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.42. The company has a market cap of $445.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

