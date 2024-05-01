Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.75. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 1,472,994 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URG. B. Riley began coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $494.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at $504,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

