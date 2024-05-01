US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.17 EPS.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share.
Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
