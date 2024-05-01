US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNG. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

