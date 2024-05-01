US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 138,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 125,843 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $50.09.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
