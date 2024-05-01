USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $41.52

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.52, but opened at $44.67. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 12,835 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $886.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $539,539.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,807 shares of company stock worth $1,200,791. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.