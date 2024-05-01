Valvoline (VVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VVV opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

