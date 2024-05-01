Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 180,880 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,880 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.72% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $27,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 87,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSBD opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

