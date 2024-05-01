Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 328,660 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $35,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

