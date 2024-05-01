Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after buying an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,863.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 418,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,181,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

