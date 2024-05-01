Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 456,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.36% of Annaly Capital Management worth $34,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 59,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

